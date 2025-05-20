Cougs Daily

Ari Wasserman Projects BYU Football to Win Big 12, Make College Football Playoff

Casey Lundquist

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Last year, BYU shocked the college football world with a 9-0 start after being projected to win just 4-5 games. The Cougars are no longer flying under the radar heading into the 2025 season. In some preseason prognostications, the Cougars are a in the top 10. Ari Wasserman of On3 Sports unveiled his preseason College Football Playoff projections and he projected BYU make its first CFP appearance in 2025.

In Wasserman's projections, BYU would win the Big 12 and earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. The Cougars would earn the 4-seed and take on 5-seed Ohio State in the quarterfinals. He also projected the Big 12 to be a one-bid league once again in 2025. He projects the Big Ten and the SEC to earn four bids each.

Wasserman projects Ohio State to beat BYU before losing to Texas in the semifinals. Wasserman projects the Longhorns to win the national championship.

