Big 12 Football Games Will be Featured on New Networks in 2025
Big 12 football games will be featured on new networks in 2025. The conference enters into a new broadcast rights deal with ESPN and FOX beginning with the 2025 college football season. As part of the deal, ESPN and FOX can sublicense games to TNT, NBC, and CBS according to Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.
When the conference released early season broadcast plans and kickoff plans, it was revealed that three games will be broadcast on TNT.
In week one, Arizona and Hawaii will kickoff at 8:30 PM Mountain Time and that game will be broadcast on TNT.
In week two, Texas Tech will host Kent State on TNT in a game that will kickoff at 10 AM Mountain Time.
In week three, Arizona State will host Texas State in week three.
If that trend holds, it appears TNT will broadcast one Big 12 game each week.
So far, no games with broadcast plans have been sublicensed to either CBS or NBC.
Since TNT will broadcast games at 8:30 PM MT, they could potentially pick up BYU games and broadcast them in the late-night window. The broadcast plans have been announced for four BYU games so far in 2025 and none of them will be on TNT. The broadcast plans for the other eight games will be announced as the season progresses.