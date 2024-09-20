Big 12 Football Power Rankings Ahead of Week Four
Last week, TCU-UCF kicked off conference play and gave Big 12 football fans a sample of what they can expect to see this season. The Knights overcame three blocked kicks and a 21-point halftime deficit to notch their first Big 12 win of the season. This weekend, conference plays kicks into gear. Today, we're updating our Big 12 power reankings ahead of week four.
1. Kansas State
Record: 3-0
Next Opponent: BYU
Kansas State won a top-20 matchup in convincing fashion over Arizona last week. The Wildcats are proven winners in the Big 12 and they will remain in the top spot of our power rankings until they're knocked off. BYU has a major challenge on its hands this Saturday.
2. Oklahoma State
Record: 3-0
Next Opponent: Utah
Oklahoma State had one of the best non-conference wins in the Big 12 when they knocked off Arkansas. The Cowboys aren't without their flaws, but they look like one of the better teams in the conference. Their game against Utah this weekend could have major Big 12 title implications.
3. Utah
Record: 3-0
Next Opponent: Oklahoma State
The Utes have looked dominant with quarterback Cam Rising. Without him, however, they have looked like a team capable of losing on any given Saturday. If Rising is healthy, they will be hard to beat. If Rising remains out of the lineup, it's hard to see them earning a spot in the Big 12 championship game.
4. Iowa State
Record: 2-0
Next Opponent: Arkansas State
Speaking of good non-conference wins. The Cyclones traveled to archrival Iowa and beat the Hawkeyes with a game-winning field goal. Iowa State returns a lot of production in 2024 and they have a good enough defense to keep them in most games.
5. UCF
Record: 3-0
Next Opponent: Colorado
UCF stands alone at the top of the Big 12 standings right now after a win over TCU. BYU fans know how hard it can be to win in Fort Worth. The advanced metrics love the Knights, but questions still surround new quarterback KJ Jefferson as a passer. If UCF's talented running backs can stay healthy, they will be a tough out.
6. TCU
Record: 2-1
Next Opponent: SMU
TCU is the first team with a blemish on their record in our power rankings. The Horned Frogs are talented and when Josh Hooever gets going, he can be hard to slow down. However, the Horned Frogs squandered a 21-point lead against UCF in their conference opener.
7. BYU
Record: 3-0
Next Opponent: Kansas State
BYU continues to slowly climb our Big 12 power rankings. The BYU defense has the potential to be one of the best in the conference and the offense has showed signs of improvement compared to 2023. A win over Kansas State would catapult BYU in both our power rankings and the national rankings.
8. Arizona State
Record: 3-0
Next Opponent: Texas Tech
The Sun Devils are one of the most surprising teams in the conference so far. Arizona State is 3-0 with a win over Mississippi State. Questions surround the ASU offense and whether they will be able to put up points against a stout run defense.
9. Arizona
Record: 2-1
Next Opponent: Utah
Arizona might be the most disappointing team in the league so far. The Wildcats allowed 39 points to a bad New Mexico team. They were in a competitive game against FCS Northern Arizona, and they got blown out by Kansas State.
The Fifita-McMillan connection hasn't been the same under new Arizona coach Brent Brennan.
10. West Virginia
Record: 1-2
Next Opponent: Kansas
Going into the season, I thought West Virginia had an outside chance of going to the Big 12 championship. Through three games, however, the Mountaineers have disappointed. They were not competitive against Penn State and they squandered a two-score lead in the last few minutes against Pitt.
There is still time for West Virginia to get things figured out in Big 12 play.
11. Colorado
Record: 2-1
Next Opponent: Baylor
There hasn't been nearly as much hype surrounding Colorado in 2024 compared to 2023. The Buffaloes need to go out and prove it on the field, and they got blown out in their only game against a P4 team.
12. Baylor
Record: 2-1
Next Opponent: Colorado
Toledo transfer Dequan Finn has been the worst quarterback in the conference according to PFF. The Bears might have found a solution at quarterback in Sawyer Robertson who led the Bears to a win over Air Force. If Baylor doesn't find answers at quarterback quickly, they will be stuck in the bottom of the power rankings.
13. Kansas
Record: 1-2
Next Opponent: West Virginia
If Arizona isn't the most disappointing team in the league, it's because Kansas has been more disappointing. The Jayhawks have been bad and Jalon Daniels looks like a shell of his former self. The decision to hire Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator has not looked like a good one through three weeks.
14. Texas Tech
Record: 2-1
Next Opponent: Arizona State
The Red Raiders narrowly survived disaster in week one against Abilene Christian. They needed overtime to beat Abilene Christian at home and they allowed 51 points in that game. Against Washington State, the Red Raiders were not competitive in a 37-16 loss.
15. Cincinnati
Record: 2-1
Next Opponent: Houston
Cincinnati gave up a three-touchdown lead against Pitt and they haven't looked dominant in games against Towson and Miami OH. The Bearcats need to prove that they are better than the bottom of the barrel after a bad showing in 2023.
16. Houston
Record: 1-2
Next Opponent: Cincinnati
Houston lost by 20 to...UNLV in week one. While the Rebels are much improved in 2024, a 20-point loss to a program that was just ranked in a major poll for the first time ever is unacceptable. New head coach Willie Fritz has work to do to get Houston pointed in the right direction.