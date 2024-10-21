Big 12 Power Rankings After Week Eight
A pecking order is starting to be established in the Big 12. History suggests that a team with maximum two losses can make it to the Big 12 championship game if tiebreakers go their way. Therefore, three losses in conference play eliminates a team from conference title contention. After four weeks of conference play, seven Big 12 teams have already been eliminated from title contention: Oklahoma State, Kansas, Baylor, Utah, Arizona, UCF, and Houston. Four of those teams, Oklahoma State, Utah, Kansas, and Arizona received 68% of the votes to win the conference back in July. The Big 12 has already been chaotic and less than half of the conference games have been played. Today, we're updating our Big 12 power rankings ahead of week nine.
1. BYU
Record: 7-0
Next Opponent: UCF
BYU gets the top spot for having the best resume in the Big 12 and fourth best in college football according to ESPN. The Cougars are deserving of the top spot after a 7-0 start that includes two wins over eventual P4 bowl-eligible teams, three road wins, and a convincing win over Arizona. BYU's win over Kansas State is the best win in league play by a wide margin.
Nobody is more deserving of the top spot than BYU right now. However, BYU still has a few areas the can improve a lot like third down defense and a little more consistency on offense. The Cougars have challenging games upcoming against UCF and Utah. A 1-1 record over the next two games would put BYU firmly in the conference title race to end the season.
2. Iowa State
Record: 7-0
Next Opponent: Texas Tech
Like BYU, Iowa State had a close call against UCF last week. The Cyclones are the other 7-0 team in the Big 12 and just behind BYU in the power rankings. The Cyclones have been the most consistent team in the conference.
In its history, Iowa State has never been able to get over the hump. The Cyclones have never won an outright conference championship. If this is their year, they will need to survive trap games like next week against Texas Tech.
3. Kansas State
Record: 6-1
Next Opponent: Kansas
Kansas State rebounded three weeks ago and dominated Oklahoma State at home. Two weeks ago, they took down a tough Colorado team on the road. On Saturday, Kansas State dominated West Virginia on the road. The Wildcats have a fairly favorable schedule the rest of the way. They are still firmly in the conference title race. They could be 10-1 when they take on Iowa State in week 12.
4. Colorado
Record: 5-2
Next Opponent: Cincinnati
Colorado went on the road and dominated Arizona. The Buffaloes are a good football team that are a play or two away from being undefeated in conference play. The schedule is favorable from Colorado from here on out. They are a real threat to steal a spot in the conference championship game. Colorado and Cincinnati square off on Sunday in what will probably be a Big 12 elimination game.
5. Cincinnati
Record: 5-2
Next Opponent: Colorado
Cincinnati quietly continues to pile on more and more wins. The Bearcats are 3-1 in Big 12 play and still in title contention. However, they have a brutal schedule over the next five games. They have to play at Colorado, at Kansas State, and at Iowa State. It's unlikely that Cincinnati will end up in the race for the title game come November. For now, they deserve a spot in the top five.
6. Texas Tech
Record: 5-2
Next Opponent: TCU
Texas Tech's luck ran out last week when they were dominated by Baylor at home. The Red Raiders have never been as good as their record indicated, but the losses hadn't started piling up yet. They are still in title contention with only one loss, but we don't expect that to last. They have to travel to TCU and Iowa State before hosting Colorado. We expect them to be out of title contention by the end of that three-game stretch.
7. Arizona State
Record: 5-2
Next Opponent: Oklahoma State
Arizona State's offense struggled without Sam Leavitt in the lineup. Until he's healthy, the Sun Devils will struggle to win games. They are still 5-2, however, and have a great chance to get to a bowl game.
8. West Virginia
Record: 3-4
Next Opponent: Arizona
West Virginia could have cemented themselves as a Big 12 championship contender over the last two weeks against Iowa State and Kansas State. Instead, the Mountaineers weren't really competitive in either game. They have talent on the roster and they have played a brutal schedule, but this isn't the year for the Mountaineers. Things could really start to unravel for West Virginia if they lose to Arizona this week.
9. TCU
Record: 4-3
Next Opponent: Texas Tech
TCU is incredibly challenging to predict. One week, they are allowing 66 points to SMU and the next they are holding Utah to 7 points. They also have one of the worst losses in conference play to Houston. The Horned Frogs are 2-2 in conference play so they deserve a spot in the middle of the pack, but no team in the Big 12 is more volatile this season than TCU.
10. UCF
Record: 3-4
Next Opponent: BYU
There are six teams that are 1-3 in Big 12 play. UCF is the most dangerous of those six and they proved it on the road at Iowa State last week. UCF's rushing attack is legit and they are capable of beating anyone, but they are also capable of losing by 20+ to anyone. It remains to be seen which version will show up against BYU this week.
11. Baylor
Record: 3-4
Next Opponent: Iowa State
Baylor has been a much better team with Sawyer Robertson at quarterback but they have struggled to win close games. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Bears go on a little bit of a run with upcoming games against Oklahoma State, TCU, West Virginia, Houston, and Kansas. Their is a legitimate chance for Baylor to get back to a bowl game.
12. Arizona
Record: 3-4
Next Opponent: West Virginia
Things are starting to unravel for Arizona this season. Saturday against West Virginia is a must-win game for the Wildcats if they hope to keep their bowl aspirations alive.
13. Utah
Record: 4-3
Next Opponent: Houston
Utah's offense might be the worst in the Power Four. Until they get things figured out on that side of the ball, every game is going to be a challenge to win.
14. Kansas
Record: 2-5
Next Opponent: Kansas State
Kansas showed signs of life last week against Houston. They still have a long ways to go before they can start dreaming of a bowl game in 2024.
15. Oklahoma State
Record: 3-4
Next Opponent: Baylor
Oklahoma State has the talent to beat a lot of teams in this conference, but it hasn't come together. They played much better after a bye week against BYU, but at the end of the day, they are 0-4 in conference play.
16. Houston
Record: 2-5
Next Opponent: Utah
Houston, we have many problems.