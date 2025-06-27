Big 12 Reportedly Moving Away from Preseason Media Poll
The Big 12 will not do a preseason media poll, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network. The conference will continue to release preseason first team all-conference selections, but they will not project the final standings beginning in 2025.
This decision is likely driven by the results of last year's media poll. The projected conference standings could not have been further off from what actually happened during the 2024 season. Here are the final 2024 standings compared to their preseason selection.
- Arizona State (1 actual, 16 preseason)
- Iowa State (2, 6)
- BYU (3, 13)
- Colorado (4, 11)
- Baylor (5, 12)
- TCU (6, 10)
- Texas Tech (7, 9)
- Kansas State (8, 2)
- West Virginia (9,7)
- Kansas (10, 4)
- Cincinnati (11, 14)
- Houston (12, 15)
- Utah (13, 1)
- Arizona (14, 5)
- UCF (15, 8)
- Oklahoma State (16, 3)
