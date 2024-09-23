Cougs Daily

Bowl Game Projections for BYU Football After 4-0 Start

Casey Lundquist

Sep 21, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) runs for a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Sep 21, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) runs for a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming into the 2024 season, ESPN FPI gave BYU just a 31% chance to win six games and reach bowl eligibility. After a 4-0 start, including a win over a ranked Kansas State team, BYU's chances to reach six wins have increased to 97% according to FPI. BYU is now included in most bowl game projections. Today, we're recapping the bowl projections as well as the forecasted opponents.

ESPN - Kyle Bonagura

Bowl: Alamo Bowl
Opponent: Washington State

The Alamo Bowl is typically one of the best bowl games of the season between the Big 12 runner-up and the Pac-12 runner-up. This would be an interesting wrinkle in the history of that bowl game. The former Pac-12 schools are still tied to the only Pac-12 Bowl games, including the former Pac-12 schools that are in the Big 12.

ESPN - Mark Schlabach

Bowl: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Opponent: Georgia Tech

Oddly enough, BYU has battled Georgia Tech multiple times over the last few years on the recruiting trail. This would bring those recruiting battles to life.

CBS Sports - Jerry Palmer

Bowl: Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Opponent: Rutgers

Jerry Palmer projected BYU against Rutgers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. That would be the first BYU-Rutgers matchup ever.

247Sports - Brad Crawford

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: Georgia

This is not a typo. Brad Crawford of 247Sports projected BYU to be a top-four seed (meaning they would have won the Big 12) and to play Georgia in the Fiesta Bowl. Imagine showing that projection to a BYU fan before the season started. Crawford's projection is a testament of two things:

1. BYU has really exceeded expectations thus far
2. The Big 12 isn't as good as we expected it to be this season

Published
Casey Lundquist

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football