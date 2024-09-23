Bowl Game Projections for BYU Football After 4-0 Start
Coming into the 2024 season, ESPN FPI gave BYU just a 31% chance to win six games and reach bowl eligibility. After a 4-0 start, including a win over a ranked Kansas State team, BYU's chances to reach six wins have increased to 97% according to FPI. BYU is now included in most bowl game projections. Today, we're recapping the bowl projections as well as the forecasted opponents.
ESPN - Kyle Bonagura
Bowl: Alamo Bowl
Opponent: Washington State
The Alamo Bowl is typically one of the best bowl games of the season between the Big 12 runner-up and the Pac-12 runner-up. This would be an interesting wrinkle in the history of that bowl game. The former Pac-12 schools are still tied to the only Pac-12 Bowl games, including the former Pac-12 schools that are in the Big 12.
ESPN - Mark Schlabach
Bowl: SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Opponent: Georgia Tech
Oddly enough, BYU has battled Georgia Tech multiple times over the last few years on the recruiting trail. This would bring those recruiting battles to life.
CBS Sports - Jerry Palmer
Bowl: Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Opponent: Rutgers
Jerry Palmer projected BYU against Rutgers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. That would be the first BYU-Rutgers matchup ever.
247Sports - Brad Crawford
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: Georgia
This is not a typo. Brad Crawford of 247Sports projected BYU to be a top-four seed (meaning they would have won the Big 12) and to play Georgia in the Fiesta Bowl. Imagine showing that projection to a BYU fan before the season started. Crawford's projection is a testament of two things:
1. BYU has really exceeded expectations thus far
2. The Big 12 isn't as good as we expected it to be this season