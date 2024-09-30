Bowl Projections for BYU Football After 5-0 Start
Coming into the 2024 season, ESPN FPI gave BYU just a 31% chance to win six games and reach bowl eligibility. After a 4-0 start, including a win over a ranked Kansas State team, BYU's chances to reach six wins have increased to 97% according to FPI. BYU is now included in most bowl game projections. Today, we're recapping the bowl projections as well as the forecasted opponents.
ESPN - Kyle Bonagura
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl Bowl
Opponent: Alabama
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura projects BYU to win the Big 12, get a first round bye in the playoff, and matchup against Alabama in the Fiesta Bowl. Well that would be something, wouldn't it?
BYU has surpassed every expectation through five games. Bongura likes BYU's chances to continue exceeding expectations.
ESPN - Mark Schlabach
Bowl: Texas Bowl
Opponent: Oklahoma
This would be another great bowl matchup for BYU. This one could be labeled the Jake Retzlaff revenge game.
Action Network - Brett McMurphy
Bowl: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Opponent: Notre Dame
A bowl game in Florida against Notre Dame? That would be a fun way to end the 2024 season. The Pop-Tarts Bowl is one of the most entertaining in the sport thanks to the mascot.
CBS Sports - Jerry Palmer
Bowl: Texas Bowl
Opponent: LSU
Jerry Palmer projected BYU against LSU in the Texas Bowl. The last time BYU played LSU, the Cougars failed to cross midfield. BYU's offense would be more equipped to put up a better fight this time around.
247Sports - Brad Crawford
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: Texas
Another playoff projection, this time against a familiar foe: Texas. Brad Crawford picks BYU to win the Big 12, get a first round bye in the playoff, and matchup against Texas in the second round of the playoffs. This would be a dream outcome for BYU.
Athlon Sports - Steve Lassan
Bowl: Texas Bowl
Opponent: Oklahoma
The third and final Texas Bowl projection, this time against Oklahoma.