Bowl Projections for BYU Football After 5-0 Start

Casey Lundquist

Sep 28, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium.
Sep 28, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Coming into the 2024 season, ESPN FPI gave BYU just a 31% chance to win six games and reach bowl eligibility. After a 4-0 start, including a win over a ranked Kansas State team, BYU's chances to reach six wins have increased to 97% according to FPI. BYU is now included in most bowl game projections. Today, we're recapping the bowl projections as well as the forecasted opponents.

ESPN - Kyle Bonagura

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl Bowl
Opponent: Alabama

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura projects BYU to win the Big 12, get a first round bye in the playoff, and matchup against Alabama in the Fiesta Bowl. Well that would be something, wouldn't it?

BYU has surpassed every expectation through five games. Bongura likes BYU's chances to continue exceeding expectations.

ESPN - Mark Schlabach

Bowl: Texas Bowl
Opponent: Oklahoma

This would be another great bowl matchup for BYU. This one could be labeled the Jake Retzlaff revenge game.

Action Network - Brett McMurphy

Bowl: Pop-Tarts Bowl
Opponent: Notre Dame

A bowl game in Florida against Notre Dame? That would be a fun way to end the 2024 season. The Pop-Tarts Bowl is one of the most entertaining in the sport thanks to the mascot.

CBS Sports - Jerry Palmer

Bowl: Texas Bowl
Opponent: LSU

Jerry Palmer projected BYU against LSU in the Texas Bowl. The last time BYU played LSU, the Cougars failed to cross midfield. BYU's offense would be more equipped to put up a better fight this time around.

247Sports - Brad Crawford

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: Texas

Another playoff projection, this time against a familiar foe: Texas. Brad Crawford picks BYU to win the Big 12, get a first round bye in the playoff, and matchup against Texas in the second round of the playoffs. This would be a dream outcome for BYU.

Athlon Sports - Steve Lassan

Bowl: Texas Bowl
Opponent: Oklahoma

The third and final Texas Bowl projection, this time against Oklahoma.

