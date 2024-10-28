Bowl Projections for No. 9 BYU After Win Over UCF
On Saturday afternoon, BYU continued its special season by beating UCF on the road. The Cougars are now 8-0 overall, 5-0 in conference play, and firmly in the hunt for a Big 12 title. After week nine, multiple national outlets continue to project BYU to the College Football Playoff.
ESPN - Kyle Bonagura
Projection: Fiesta Bowl (CFP second round)
Opponent: Indiana
In Kyle Bonagura's projection, BYU would win the Big 12 and face no. 5 Indiana in the College Football Playoff. In terms of matchups, this would be a great one for BYU.
ESPN - Mark Schlabach
Projection: Fiesta Bowl (CFP second round)
Opponent: Penn State
Like Bonagura, Mark Schlabach projects BYU to win the Big 12 and face Penn State in the quarterfinals. This would be one of the better matchups for BYU.
Action Network - Brett McMurphy
Projection: First round of playoff
Opponent: Texas A&M
Brett McMurphy has BYU as the no. 11 seed playing at no. 6 Texas A&M in the first round.
CBS Sports - Jerry Palm
Projection: First round of playoff
Opponent: Alabama
Jerry Palmer of CBS Sports, who isn't typically optimistic towards BYU, likes BYU to get an at-large birth in the CFP and HOST Alabama at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Palm projects BYU as the no. 7 seed facing no. 10 seed Alabama.
247Sports - Brad Crawford
Projection: Fiesta Bowl (CFP second round)
Opponent: Ohio State
Brad Crawford of 247Sports has projected BYU to the CFP over the last several weeks. Crawford likes BYU to win the Big 12 and face Ohio State in the quarterfinals.
College Football News
Projection: First round of playoff
Opponent: Notre Dame
This would be a fun matchup for BYU on the road at Notre Dame in the first round of the CFP.