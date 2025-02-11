BYU AD Tom Holmoe Announces Retirement After 20 Years
On Tuesday afternoon, BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe announced his plans to retire following the 2024-2025 seasons. Holmoe was the AD at BYU for 20 years. During his time as the BYU athletic director, he oversaw the hirings of Bronco Mendenhall, Dave Rose, Kalani Sitake, Mark Pope, and Kevin Young.
Holmoe will forever be remembered by BYU fans for getting the Cougars into the Big 12 conference. After years of trying to get into a power conference, it was Holmoe and his team that officially got BYU invited to the Big 12.
Holmoe helped BYU navigate the volatile world that was leaving the Mountain West for independence in football. It was the independence era that prepared BYU for the eventual transition into the Big 12 in 2023.
Holmoe also helped BYU navigate a pandemic in 2020. At one point, BYU was the only team on the Western half of the United States that was scheduled to play football that season. After the large majority of the games on that schedule were cancelled, Holmoe managed to get 12 games on the schedule. BYU went 11-1 that season and was in the national spotlight, largely thanks to the emergence of star quarterback Zach Wilson.
Now, the attention of the BYU athletic department turns to Holmoe's predecessor. Candidates will include Chad Lewis, Brian Santiago, and Liz Darger among others.