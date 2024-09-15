BYU Availability Report for Road Contest at Wyoming
On Saturday night, BYU looks to improve to 3-0 against the Wyoming Cowboys who are 0-2. BYU will be without one of its starting offensive lineman, according to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. Sitake told BYU play-by-play announcer Greg Wrubell that Sonny Makasini would not play after playing every snap against SMU.
Makasini beat out Austin Leausa for the starting job following a heated battle in Fall camp. Makasini and Leausa split reps in the season opener against Southern Illinois, then Sonny Makasini got the nod against SMU last week. Leausa transferred to BYU from Southern Utah earlier this year.
It's no surprise that BYU will be without its two top running backs: Hinckley Ropati and LJ Martin. Both Martin and Ropati suffered injuries against SMU last Friday. That was known throughout the week. BYU announced that neither Ropati nor Martin would play against Wyoming earlier this week.
At cornerback, Mory Bamba has not played this season after having a chance to earn the starting job in Fall camp. Based on the description from Sitake, it sounds like Mory Bamba could go this week, but they are going to give him one more week to get healthy since BYU's cornerbacks have played well thus far. The Cougars will stick with Marque Collins, Nate Johnson, Jayden Dunlap, and Tre Alexander opposite of Jakob Robinson.
Besides those four players, BYU goes into the Wyoming game relatively healthy.