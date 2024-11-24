BYU's Comeback Attempt Falls Short, the Cougars lose to Arizona State
On Saturday afternoon, BYU's comeback attempt fell short, losing 28-23 to Arizona State after a late Jake Retzlaff interception sealed the Cougars' fate. This game was a tail of two halves.
In the first half, it was all Arizona State. The Sun Devils jumped out to a 21-0 lead before a late BYU field goal trimmed the lead to 18 at halftime.
In the second half, BYU's offense came to life. The Cougars racked up 284 yards of offense and three touchdown drives on their first three drives of the second half. The Cougars outscored the Sun Devils 20-7 in the second half. BYU got the ball back with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with a chance to take a lead. The Cougars drove down the field and Retzlaff missed an open Jojo Phillips for a potential go-ahead score. On the next play, Retzlaff threw an interception and the game was over at that point.
Believe or not, BYU's chances to make the Big 12 title game are still alive. At the same time that BYU fell to Arizona State, Colorado lost to Kansas. If Iowa State loses one of its last two games, BYU would be a win over Houston away from making the Big 12 title game. It's time for BYU fans to cheer for Utah or Kansas State to defeat Iowa State.