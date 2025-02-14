BYU Cornerback Mory Bamba Announces Return for 2025 Season
On Friday, BYU cornerback Mory Bamba announced his plans to return for the 2025 season. Bamba was originally set to graduate following the 2024 season. Then, Bamba gained a bonus year of eligibility due to the Diego Pavia JUCO waiver.
"I am beyond blessed to announce that I have one more year to finish what I started, and to continue growing both on and off the field," Bamba wrote in a post on social media.
Bamba came to BYU from Tyler Junior College. Former JUCO players that had not used their redshirt were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA. Bamba will take advantage of the bonus year to play one more season at BYU.
Bamba was one of the 10 highest-graded defenders on the BYU defense in 2024. He started five games and he played 354 defensive snaps. Of his 354 defensive snaps, 214 were coverage snaps (snaps where the offense threw the football). In 214 coverage snaps, Bamba allowed just 11 receptions on 21 targets, and he allowed 117 receiving yards.
The addition of Mory Bamba is critical for the BYU defense in 2025. BYU is set to lose Jakob Robinson and Marque Collins from the 2024 roster. Getting Bamba back gives BYU a second experienced cornerback to pair alongside Evan Johnson.
Bamba and Johnson will be the odds-on favorites to start at cornerback in 2025.