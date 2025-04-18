Cougs Daily

BYU Defensive Back Chika Ebunoha to Enter the Transfer Portal

Casey Lundquist

BYU DB Chika Ebunoha
BYU DB Chika Ebunoha / BYU Photo
BYU defensive back Chika Ebunoha will enter his name in the transfer portal, he announced on Friday. Ebunoha spent three years with the BYU football program and contributed mostly on special teams. Ebunoha will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

Ebunoha played 39 defensive snaps over the last three years for BYU. He was credited with a pair of tackles in limited reps. Ebunoha was a fixture on the BYU special teams units. Ebunoha played 58 total snaps for BYU on special teams.

With Ebunoha in the portal, there have been more than 10 BYU players to enter the transfer portal since the Spring transfer portal opened earlier this week. Ebunoha will join former BYU players Keelan Marion, Porter Small, Koa Eldredge, Weston Jones, Nuuletau Sellesin, Carson Tujague, Justice Ena, Nathan Hoke, Nason Coleman, and Landon Rehkow in the transfer portal.

Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

