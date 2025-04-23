BYU Defensive End Saimone Davis Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
It's been an eventful transfer portal window for the BYU football program and their are no signs of slowing down. On Tuesday evening, freshman defensive end Saimone Davis announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Davis is a true freshman returned missionary in his first year at BYU.
Coming out of high school, Davis played both tight end and defensive end. He is entering the transfer portal as either a defensive end or a tight end. He will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Davis committed to BYU as part of the 2023 recruiting class. The Texas native committed to BYU over competing Power Four offers from the likes of Indiana, Kansas State, Kansas, and Virginia. He also held offers from the likes of Utah State, UNLV Memphis, and Arkansas State among others.
Davis was part of a crowded defensive end room that is full of young talent. He was originally recruited by the old defensive staff at BYU, but he did sign with the Cougars officially just weeks after Jay Hill was hired.
With Davis in the portal, there have been more than 10 BYU players to enter the transfer portal since the Spring transfer portal opened last week. Ebunoha will join former BYU players Keelan Marion, Harrison Taggart, Porter Small, Koa Eldredge, Weston Jones, Nuuletau Sellesin, Carson Tujague, Justice Ena, Nathan Hoke, Nason Coleman, and Landon Rehkow in the transfer portal.