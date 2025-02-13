Cougs Daily

BYU Defensive End Tyler Batty Invited to the NFL Combine

Casey Lundquist

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass as Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
On Thursday, former BYU standout defensive end Tyler Batty was invited to the NFL Combine. Batty was the only former BYU player invited to attend the NFL Combine in 2025. Batty was a standout performer last month in the East-West shrine game.

Batty spent five years at BYU. Over the course of his career, he tallied 224 tackles including 34 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 interceptions.

Batty was BYU's most consistent pass rusher from 2021-2024. According to PFF, he generated 143 quarterback pressures during his BYU career. Every year at BYU, he increased his quarterback pressures.

Batty has the chance to be the first defensive lineman to be drafted out of BYU since Khyris Tonga in 2021. He also has the chance to be the first BYU defensive end drafted since Bronson Kaufusi was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Batty leaves big shoes for BYU to fill in 2025. Luckily for BYU fans, the Cougars have stocked up on defensive end talent during the last two recruiting cycles. BYU will turn to former coveted recruits like Hunter Clegg, Tausili Akana, Kini Fonohema, Sani Tuala, and Viliami Po'uha to replace Batty's production in 2025.

