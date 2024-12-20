BYU Defensive Tackle David Latu Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
On Thursday night, BYU defensive tackle David Latu announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Latu, who will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school, spent two years at BYU after transferring from Snow College.
In 2023, Latu played 175 total snaps on defense which ranked fourth among BYU interior defensive lineman. In 2024, Latu dealt with injuries that significantly impacted his role. He played just eight total snaps all year.
In total, Latu ends his BYU career with six total tackles. PFF credited him with four stops and no quarterback pressures.
When Latu was a prospect coming out of Snow College, he held competing offers from Utah State, Washington State, and Weber State when he signed with BYU.
The defensive tackle position is one to watch for BYU over the next few weeks. The Cougars are set to lose starters John Nelson and Blake Mangelson to graduation following the 2024 season. Additionally, two scholarship defensive tackles, David Latu and Dallin Johnson, have entered the transfer portal this week.
On paper, it looks like BYU needs to add two or three defensive tackles from the transfer portal. Perhaps the BYU defensive staff has other things in mind. If BYU decides to move a few defensive ends to the inside, then BYU will probably need to add a couple defensive ends instead of a couple defensive tackles.
BYU has added two transfers from the portal so far, and more will be added over the next few weeks. Stay tuned for more transfer portal news in the coming weeks.