BYU Defensive Tackle Joshua Singh Enters the Transfer Portal
On Wednesday, BYU defensive tackle Joshua Singh announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Singh spent the past four years at BYU as a reverse defensive tackle and he was projected to be another reserve contributor in 2025. He will have on year of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Over the last four years, Singh played 311 snaps for the BYU defense. He played a career high 194 snaps in 2024. He tallied 10 total tackles including 3 solo tackles in those snaps and no sacks. He played a season-high 33 snaps in BYU's road win at SMU last September.
With Singh in the portal, there have been more than 10 BYU players to enter the transfer portal since the Spring transfer portal opened last week. He will join former BYU players Saimone Davis, Keelan Marion, Harrison Taggart, Porter Small, Koa Eldredge, Weston Jones, Nuuletau Sellesin, Carson Tujague, Justice Ena, Nathan Hoke, Iosefa Letuli, Nason Coleman, and Landon Rehkow in the transfer portal