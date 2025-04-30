BYU Defensive Tackle Keanu Tanuvasa Projected as First Round Pick in 2026 NFL Draft
Utah transfer Keanu Tanuvasa was arguably the most important offseason addition to the BYU football program. Tanuvasa, a multi-year starter at Utah, transferred to BYU and filled BYU's greatest position of need: defensive tackle.
Tanuvasa is projected to be one of the best interior defensive lineman in the sport next season. Dan Brugler of The Athletic projected Tanuvasa to be a late first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"A transfer from Utah, Tanuvasa missed a good chunk of last season. His strength and physicality was evident when he was on the field, though. He should be one of the Big 12's best defensive prospects this season." - Dan Brugler
In Brugler's projection, Tanuvasa went 29th overall to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Over the last few years since Jay Hill was hired, BYU has put in a lot of resources to improve the talent along the defensive line. 2025 will be the first year where the majority of the defensive line rotation will have been recruited by Jay Hill and his staff. On paper, the defensive line has the talent to be the best defensive line in the Kalani Sitake era.
However, the Cougars are still thin at defensive tackle and would benefit by adding a defensive tackle or two.
Tanuvasa is a lock to start for BYU. The starting defensive end spots are still up for grabs and will be determined in Fall camp.