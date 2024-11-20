Cougs Daily

BYU Falls to No. 14 in CFP Rankings After Loss to Kansas

Casey Lundquist

Nov 16, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) breaks a tackle by Kansas Jayhawks safety Taylor Davis (bottom) and safety Marvin Grant (4) defends during the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff committee unveiled the updated CFP rankings. BYU fell from no. 6 to no. 14 following a loss to Kansas. Additionally, BYU's upcoming opponent, Arizona State, cracked the CFP Top 25 for the first time this year. No. 14 BYU and no. 21 Arizona State will square off in a potential Big 12 championship play-in game.

Four Big 12 teams are in the CFP Top 25. BYU (14), Colorado (16), Arizona State (21), and Iowa State (22). It's also worth noting that SMU, who BYU beat earlier this season, is ranked ahead of BYU at no. 13.

BYU's resume took a hit on Saturday when Kansas State lost to Arizona State. That gave the Wildcats their third loss and they fell out of the CFP top 25.

The biggest news for the Big 12 is that Boise State is currently ranked two spots ahead of the highest-ranked Big 12 team. As of right now, the Big 12 champion would not get a bye in the College Football Playoff.

Updated CFP Rankings

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Indiana
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Alabama
  8. Miami
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Georgia
  11. Tennessee
  12. Boise State
  13. SMU
  14. BYU
  15. Texas A&M
  16. Colorado
  17. Clemson
  18. South Carolina
  19. Army
  20. Tulane
  21. Arizona State
  22. Iowa State
  23. Missouri
  24. UNLV
  25. Illinois

For BYU, the most important thing is to win out. The Cougars aren't going to be given any favors by this committee. The only way they will get into the playoff will be to win out.

