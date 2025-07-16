BYU Football Announces Record Season Ticket Sales for 2025 Season
The excitement surrounding the BYU football program continues to grow. On Wednesday, BYU announced that season tickets for the 2025 season have sold out. According to the school's website, a record 43,572 season tickets were sold.
The remaining tickets will be sold as single game tickets starting on July 23rd. Every game will be available except the Utah game.
Coming off a 5-7 season in 2023, BYU did not sell out of season tickets before the 2024 season. Then, BYU surpassed expectations, starting 9-0 and finishing the season 11-2.
The Big 12 invitation has reinvigorated the BYU fanbase. Gone are the days where BYU is simply competing for a spot in a pre-determined bowl game. Now, BYU controls its own destiny to not only the Big 12 championship, but the College Football Playoff as well.