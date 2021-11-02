Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    BYU Football: Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for the College Football Playoff Rankings

    The first College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday night
    Author:

    The first College Football Playoff Rankings will be released on Tuesday at 5 PM Mountain Time. For the second consecutive season, BYU will (likely) be ranked in the CFP rankings. The rankings started in 2014 when the CFP was created. Today, let's look at the best-case scenarios and the worst-case scenarios for BYU when the CFP rankings are released on Tuesday night.

    Worst-Case Scenario

    Last year, we looked back at all initial CFP rankings dating back to 2014 and compared them to the AP polls. Since the College Football Playoff began in 2014, the initial CFP rankings have been mostly consistent with the AP polls, with one glaring exception: the CFP ranked non-P5 teams lower than the AP poll. Since 2014, at least one non-P5 team dropped three or more spots in the first CFP ranking compared to the AP poll. Memphis in 2015 was the only non-P5 team whose ranking improved - they went from #15 in the AP poll to #13 in the CFP rankings.

    It was BYU last year who dropped from #8 in the AP poll to #14 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. The undefeated Cougars were leapfrogged by not one, not two, but three two-loss teams in Georgia, Oklahoma, and Iowa State.

    This year, BYU is in a very different situation than last year. Instead of playing a made-from-scratch schedule on the fly, they have played six P5 teams, going 5-1 in those games. That's not the only difference. The Cougars have already suffered two losses this season including a bad loss at the hands of Boise State. Instead of being undefeated and ranked in the top 10 like last season, the Cougars are 7-2 and ranked no. 17 in the AP poll.

    After last year, we learned to expect the worst from the selection committee. As long as Gary Barta is in charge, bad things can happen to BYU's ranking. For that reason, we are setting the bar low in our worst-case scenario.

    Worst-case scenario ranking: Unranked

    Best-Case Scenario

    Maybe this year will be different...maybe. Perhaps BYU's admittance into the Big 12 will give the Cougars a few advocates inside the selection room. Or perhaps the Cougars will be more respected given their impressive record over power five foes. Or maybe BYU's "quality loss" (an inside joke for those who listed to Gary Barta's comments last season) against Baylor will push the Cougars into the top 15. 

    Best-case scenario ranking: #15

    Most Likely

    History suggests that at least one or two P5 teams will surpass BYU in the CFP rankings. Kentucky and Iowa are the most likely candidates.

    Most likely ranking: #19

