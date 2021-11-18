Bye Week Festivities with Chaz Ah You
In the latest installment of his exclusive vlog hosted on Cougs Daily, BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You gives fans an an all-access look at BYU's bye week festivities. You can check out the full episode in the video at the top of this article.
Episode seven - A day of injury rehab
You can watch the seventh episode here.
- Chaz gives fans an inside look at the day-to-day activities of a player recovering from injury
Episode six - Q&A with the BYU Football team
You can watch the sixth episode here.
- Chaz asks various members of the BYU football team questions submitted by the fans
Episode five - A day in the life
Check out the fifth episode here.
- Chaz walks through a day on campus from a student athlete's perspective
- Ah You talks nutrition, academic life, and BYU's support of NIL compensation
Episode four - BYU takes down Arizona State to improve to 3-0
Check out the fourth episode here.
- Chaz walks through his pregame routine starting with a light workout on a stationary bike
- Ah You goes through the gameday atmosphere at Lavell Edwards Stadium from a players' perspective
- Following the game, BYU celebrates its win over Arizona State
Episode three - BYU takes down Arizona in season opener
BYU kicked off its 2021 season with a 24-16 win over Arizona in Las Vegas. BYU safety Chaz Ah You takes BYU fans behind the scenes of BYU's season opener.
- Chaz walks through the team's travel agenda beginning with a team walk-through and finishing with a visit to Allegiant stadium
- Ah You goes through the gameday routine leading up to his arrival at the stadium
- Following the game, Chaz thanks BYU fans for showing up in Las Vegas
Episode two - The final day of fall camp
BYU wrapped up fall camp with a pair of team activities. Chaz documents the team's bowling outing at nearby Fat Cats. If you missed the second episode, you can check it out here.
- Chaz walks through the team's agenda on the last day of fall camp
- Team bowling activity
You can check out the highlights of BYU's victory below.
Episode one - Fall scrimmage behind the scenes with Chaz Ah You
If you missed episode one, you can check it out here. Chaz documents the final scrimmage of 2021 fall camp. The scrimmage took place on Saturday, August 24.
- Chaz talks through his pregame routine, including a catered breakfast and daily prehab
- Ah You walks on the field of an empty Lavell Edwards stadium prior to the scrimmage
- After the scrimmage, Chaz discusses various topics including the impact of fans and how the preparation for a game compares to the preparation for a fall scrimmage
- In conclusion, Chaz shares the plays that stood out in the final scrimmage
