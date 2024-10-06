BYU Football Climbs to No. 14 in Latest AP Poll
On Sunday, BYU jumped up three spots to no. 14 in the latest AP poll. There were a handful of upsets that allowed the Cougars to move up a few spots after a bye week.
USC, formerly ranked no. 11, fell out of the rankings after a road loss at Minnesota. No. 10 Michigan dropped below the Cougars following a road loss to unranked Washington.
No. 9 Missouri dropped 12 spots to no. 21 following a loss to Texas A&M. Speaking of Texas A&M, the Aggies came close to leapfrogging BYU jumping all the way from no. 25 to no. 15. Instead, BYU stayed a few votes ahead to secure the no. 14 ranking.
No. 1 Alabama and no. 4 Tennessee stay in the top 10 despite losing to unranked teams. Alabama and Tennessee are ranked no. 7 and no. 8, respectively.
Three other Big 12 teams ranked in the AP Top 25. Iowa State improved five spots to no. 11. BYU is next in line at no. 14. Utah is ranked no. 16 and Kansas State improved a few spots to no. 18. Below is the updated AP Top 25.
It's also worth noting that SMU is now in the top 25. The Mustangs are 5-1 and coming off a win over a ranked Lousiville team. Their only loss this season was the game against BYU.
Latest AP Poll
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Clemson
- Iowa State AND Notre Dame (Tied)
- LSU
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Boise State
- Kansas State AND Indiana AND Oklahoma (Tied)
- Missouri
- Pitt
- Illinois
- Michigan
- SMU