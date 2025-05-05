BYU Football Cracks Top 15 in Joel Klatt's Preseason Top 25
The preseason hype surrounding the BYU football program continues to grow. On Monday, FOX analyst Joel Klatt released his preseason top 25 rankings. BYU came in at no. 14 nationally and the highest-ranked team in the Big 12.
"BYU is gonna go in, at least now in May, as a team that I think is gonna be the best Big 12 team," Klatt said. "Jake Retzlaff is really, really good. He's a gamer. I, I love his game. I think a lot of people are gonna put Arizona State in this spot, maybe even Iowa State in this spot, but man, Retzlaff, watch out for them."
Klatt continued, "Watch out for their backs. LJ Martin, Chase Roberts, the wide receiver on offense, they will be good on offense. The defense should be one of the best in the Big 12 again. Led by Isaiah Glasker, the linebacker, Jack Kelly, great player. BYU is playing a physical brand of football at the line of scrimmage. We saw that in the bowl game, we really saw that all year last year, and so I like what they're doing and, and I've got them at 14 right there."
Klatt put five Big 12 teams in the top 25: BYU, Arizona State, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Baylor. Below is the full top 25 from Klatt.
- Penn State
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Oregon
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Florida
- BYU
- Arizon State
- Kansas State
- Iowa State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Indiana
- Auburn
- Iowa
- Baylor
- Oklahoma