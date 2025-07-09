BYU Football Cracks Top 20 in National Recruiting Rankings
Since the start of the week, BYU had earned commitments from three coveted recruits: DB Jaxson Gates, LB Braxton Lindsey, and DL Nehemiah Kolone. With those three commitments, BYU has climbed into the top 20 of the national recruiting rankings.
As of this writing, BYU's recruiting class is ranked 20th nationally, just behind the likes of North Carolina, SMU, and Washington.
National Recruiting Rankings - Top 25
- USC
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Miami
- Oregon
- Clemson
- LSU
- Florida State
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Florida
- Washington
- SMU
- North Carolina
- BYU
- UCLA
- Syracuse
- Illinois
- Arkansas
- Minnesota
Big 12 Recruiting Rankings
Most importantly, BYU has climbed to the top of the Big 12 recruiting rankings. BYU has a five-point advantage on Texas Tech after securing a commitment from Jaxson Gates.
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- TCU
- Kansas
- Arizona State
- Arizona
- West Virginia
- Utah
- Baylor
- Oklahoma State
- Iowa State
- Kansas State
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- UCF
- Colorado
