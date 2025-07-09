Cougs Daily

BYU Football Cracks Top 20 in National Recruiting Rankings

Since the start of the week, BYU had earned commitments from three coveted recruits: DB Jaxson Gates, LB Braxton Lindsey, and DL Nehemiah Kolone. With those three commitments, BYU has climbed into the top 20 of the national recruiting rankings.

As of this writing, BYU's recruiting class is ranked 20th nationally, just behind the likes of North Carolina, SMU, and Washington.

National Recruiting Rankings - Top 25

  1. USC
  2. Georgia
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Alabama
  6. Ohio State
  7. Michigan
  8. Miami
  9. Oregon
  10. Clemson
  11. LSU
  12. Florida State
  13. Texas
  14. Tennessee
  15. Penn State
  16. Florida
  17. Washington
  18. SMU
  19. North Carolina
  20. BYU
  21. UCLA
  22. Syracuse
  23. Illinois
  24. Arkansas
  25. Minnesota

Big 12 Recruiting Rankings

Most importantly, BYU has climbed to the top of the Big 12 recruiting rankings. BYU has a five-point advantage on Texas Tech after securing a commitment from Jaxson Gates.

  1. BYU
  2. Texas Tech
  3. TCU
  4. Kansas
  5. Arizona State
  6. Arizona
  7. West Virginia
  8. Utah
  9. Baylor
  10. Oklahoma State
  11. Iowa State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Cincinnati
  14. Houston
  15. UCF
  16. Colorado
Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

