BYU Football Finishes Inside the Top 15 in the Final AP Poll
On Tuesday, the final AP Top 25 poll for the 2024 college football season was released. BYU improved four spots to no. 13 after dominating now no. 25 Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.
Four Big 12 teams finished inside the top 25 and another two received votes. Big 12 champion Arizona State finished no. 7 after taking Texas to overtime in the College Football Playoff. Below is the final AP Top 25.
Final AP Top 25
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Oregon
- Texas
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Arizona State
- Boise State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Ole Miss
- SMU
- BYU
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Alabama
- Miami
- South Carolina
- Syracuse
- Army
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Memphis
- Colorado
A top 15 finish is the best finish for BYU and Kalani Sitake since 2020. It's also an indication that BYU will likely begin the 2025 season inside the AP Top 25. The Cougars are set to return a lot of production on both sides of the ball.
