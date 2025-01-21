Cougs Daily

BYU Football Finishes Inside the Top 15 in the Final AP Poll

Casey Lundquist

BYU defensive end Isaiah Bagnah against Arizona
BYU defensive end Isaiah Bagnah against Arizona / BYU Photo
On Tuesday, the final AP Top 25 poll for the 2024 college football season was released. BYU improved four spots to no. 13 after dominating now no. 25 Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.

Four Big 12 teams finished inside the top 25 and another two received votes. Big 12 champion Arizona State finished no. 7 after taking Texas to overtime in the College Football Playoff. Below is the final AP Top 25.

Final AP Top 25

  1. Ohio State
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Oregon
  4. Texas
  5. Penn State
  6. Georgia
  7. Arizona State
  8. Boise State
  9. Tennessee
  10. Indiana
  11. Ole Miss
  12. SMU
  13. BYU
  14. Clemson
  15. Iowa State
  16. Illinois
  17. Alabama
  18. Miami
  19. South Carolina
  20. Syracuse
  21. Army
  22. Missouri
  23. UNLV
  24. Memphis
  25. Colorado

A top 15 finish is the best finish for BYU and Kalani Sitake since 2020. It's also an indication that BYU will likely begin the 2025 season inside the AP Top 25. The Cougars are set to return a lot of production on both sides of the ball.

