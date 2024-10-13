BYU Football Improves to No. 13 in AP Poll After Arizona Win
On Sunday, BYU improved one spot to no. 13 in the latest AP poll. The Cougars are 6-0 including two wins over teams currently ranked in the top 25. Ole Miss lost to LSU, which allowed BYU to leapfrog the Rebels in the rankings. Ole Miss dropped to no. 18 in the AP poll.
Two other Big 12 teams ranked in the AP Top 25. Iowa State improved two spots to no. 9. BYU is next in line at no. 13. Kansas State improved one spot to no. 17. Utah fell out of the AP poll after losing to Arizona State this weekend
It's also worth noting that SMU is now firmly in the top 25. The Mustangs are 5-1 and squeeked into the top 25 last week at no. 25. They improved four spots to no. 21 during a bye week. Like Kansas State, their only loss this season was the game against BYU. Below is the updated AP Top 25.
Latest AP Poll
- Texas
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Alabama
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Pitt
- SMU
- Illinois
- Army
- Michigan
- Navy
BYU made a case against Arizona that they might be underrated in the AP poll. The Cougars rank third nationally in strength of record, and they have won their three Big 12 games by an average of 19 points per game.
The rankings will sort themselves out as the season progresses. As long as BYU continues to win games, they will position themselves to be a top 10 team come November when it matters most.