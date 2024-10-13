Cougs Daily

BYU Football Improves to No. 13 in AP Poll After Arizona Win

Casey Lundquist

BYU defensive end Isaiah Bagnah against Arizona
BYU defensive end Isaiah Bagnah against Arizona / BYU Photo
On Sunday, BYU improved one spot to no. 13 in the latest AP poll. The Cougars are 6-0 including two wins over teams currently ranked in the top 25. Ole Miss lost to LSU, which allowed BYU to leapfrog the Rebels in the rankings. Ole Miss dropped to no. 18 in the AP poll.

Two other Big 12 teams ranked in the AP Top 25. Iowa State improved two spots to no. 9. BYU is next in line at no. 13. Kansas State improved one spot to no. 17. Utah fell out of the AP poll after losing to Arizona State this weekend

It's also worth noting that SMU is now firmly in the top 25. The Mustangs are 5-1 and squeeked into the top 25 last week at no. 25. They improved four spots to no. 21 during a bye week. Like Kansas State, their only loss this season was the game against BYU. Below is the updated AP Top 25.

Latest AP Poll

  1. Texas
  2. Oregon
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Miami
  7. Alabama
  8. LSU
  9. Iowa State
  10. Clemson
  11. Tennessee
  12. Notre Dame
  13. BYU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Boise State
  16. Indiana
  17. Kansas State
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Missouri
  20. Pitt
  21. SMU
  22. Illinois
  23. Army
  24. Michigan
  25. Navy

BYU made a case against Arizona that they might be underrated in the AP poll. The Cougars rank third nationally in strength of record, and they have won their three Big 12 games by an average of 19 points per game.

The rankings will sort themselves out as the season progresses. As long as BYU continues to win games, they will position themselves to be a top 10 team come November when it matters most.

