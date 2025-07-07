BYU Football In the Middle of the Big 12 Pack in College Football 26
The new college football video game has been released. BYU is ranked 8th in the Big 12 with an 81 overall rating. There are a few flaws with the overall team ratings, more on that in a moment.
Overall Team Ratings - Big 12
BYU is an 81 overall which is right in the middle of the pack in the Big 12. Frankly, the overall team ratings are flawed. For example, BYU has a higher-rated offense and defense than Colorado. Yet, BYU is an 81 overall compared to 82 for Colorado. There are multiple examples of that. BYU is a top two offense in the conference and a top five defense in the conference. Perhaps there is a coaching element that goes into the overall ratings. Still, it doesn't make a lot of sense on paper.
- Texas Tech - 86
- Arizona State - 85
- Utah - 82
- Baylor - 82
- Colorado - 82
- Iowa State - 82
- Kansas State - 82
- BYU - 81
- West Virginia - 80
- Arizona - 80
- Cincinnati - 80
- Houston - 80
- TCU - 80
- Kansas - 78
- UCF - 78
- Oklahoma State - 74
Offense Ratings - Big 12
BYU is one of the best offenses in the game. However, EA still has Jake Retzlaff as the BYU quarterback.
- Arizona State - 91
- BYU - 87
- Baylor - 87
- Texas Tech - 87
- Kansas State - 85
- Utah - 85
- Iowa State - 85
- Arizona - 83
- Colorado - 83
- Cincinnati - 82
- TCU - 82
- Houston - 82
- Kansas - 82
- West Virginia - 78
- UCF - 73
- Oklahoma State - 69
Defense Ratings - Big 12
- Texas Tech - 92
- Kansas State - 86
- BYU - 84
- Arizona State - 84
- Baylor - 84
- West Virginia - 82
- Utah - 82
- Colorado - 82
- Houston - 82
- Iowa State - 82
- TCU - 82
- Cincinnati - 80
- UCF - 80
- Kansas - 78
- Arizona - 76
- Oklahoma State - 76