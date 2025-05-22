BYU Football in the Top 30 of SP+ Preseason Rankings
In this story:
On Thursday, ESPN's Bill Connelly unveiled the post-Spring SP+ rankings for the 2025 season. BYU came in just outside the top 25 at no. 27. The Cougars rank fourth in the Big 12 and are surrounded by conference peers in the rankings.
Here are the Big 12 teams ranked by SP+ rankings
- Kansas State (19th nationally)
- Arizona State (22)
- Texas Tech (26)
- BYU (27)
- TCU (29)
- Utah (31)
- Iowa State (32)
- Baylor (35)
- Kansas (50)
- Colorado (52)
- West Virginia (57)
- Oklahoma State (58)
- Houston (59)
- Arizona (60)
- UCF (61)
- Cincinnati (66)
If these rankings are any indication, it's safe to expect a lot of parity in the Big 12 once again. On paper, the conference lacks an elite, national-championship caliber team. However, there are 7-8 teams capable of rising in the rankings and winning the championship.
The Big 12 is rated the third best conference behind the SEC and the Big Ten. The ACC ranks fourth despite having three teams in the top 20.
Published