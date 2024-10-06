BYU Football is a Slim Favorite Over Arizona
BYU has thrived in the underdog role this season. The Cougars are 3-0 against P4 foes as the underdog this season. For the first time against a P4 team this season, BYU will be favored. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, BYU is favored by 3.5 points over the Arizona Wildcats as of Sunday morning.
The over/under is set at 50.5, so oddsmakers expect an outcome in the ballpark of 27-24 in favor of BYU.
This will be the first time since the Wyoming game that BYU has been favored. The Cougars are 5-0 against the spread this season.
Arizona is 3-2 on the season and 1-2 against P4 foes. The Wildcats were one of the best teams in the country by the end of the 2023 season, but they have struggled to get back to 2023 form under new head coach Brent Brennan.
This is a really important game for both teams. A win over BYU would put Arizona at 2-1 in Big 12 play and keep their Big 12 title hopes alive. A BYU win over Arizona could put BYU near the top 10 of the AP Poll and allow the Cougars to remain one of the top two or three teams in Big 12 title contention.
The next four games will determine whether BYU is a conference title contender or not. The Cougars host Arizona and Oklahoma State before taking on UCF and Utah on the road. A 4-0 record would give BYU a very good chance to go to the Big 12 championship game. A 3-1 record would probably allow BYU to control its own destiny to the championship game. A 2-2 record is the minimum requirement to remain in championship consideration.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.