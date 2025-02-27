BYU Football Just Outside Top 25 in Initial 2025 SP+ Rankings
On Thursday, BYU football kicks off 2025 Spring camp. After an 11-2 season in 2024, including a blowout win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, BYU will likely be ranked in the preseason Top 25 in August. But what do the predictive metrics think about BYU?
On Thursday, ESPN's Bill Connelly unveiled the initial SP+ rankings for the 2025 season. BYU came in just outside the top 25 at no. 27. The Cougars rank third in the Big 12 and are surrounded by conference peers in the rankings.
Here are the Big 12 teams ranked by SP+ rankings
- Kansas State (19th nationally)
- TCU (26)
- BYU (27)
- Iowa State (28)
- Arizona State (29)
- Utah (32)
- Texas Tech (33)
- Baylor (36)
- Colorado (48)
- Kansas (49)
- Cincinnati (55)
- UCF (56)
- West Virginia (64)
- Arizona (66)
- Oklahoma State (73)
- Houston (78)
If these rankings are any indication, it's safe to expect a lot of parity in the Big 12 once again. On paper, the conference lacks an elite, national-championship caliber team. However, there are 7-8 teams capable of rising in the rankings and winning the championship.
The Big 12 is rated the third best conference behind the SEC and the Big Ten. The ACC ranks fourth despite having three teams in the top 20.