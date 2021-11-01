Lorenzo Fauatea Talks Injury Recovery and One Newcomer Fans Should Know

Lorenzo Fauatea takes fans behind stage in another edition of five questions with Fauatea

Credit: BYU Photo

A few weeks ago, BYU defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea signed a deal to join Cougs Daily, the BYU team website on the Sports Illustrated FanNation platform, for a weekly Q&A session that will run on this site throughout the 2021 college football season.

In the fourth edition of this series, Fauatea updates his injury recovery, talks defensive adjustments against Virginia, one newcomer all fans should know about, and more.

Q: How is your injury recovery coming along?

Lorenzo: The recovery is coming along great! My back is feeling better but the process is slow. I’ll be okay just have to continue to do what I need to do to get better. One day at a time.

Q: What was the message to the defense at halftime against Virginia?

Lorenzo: To continue to collapse the pocket and try and get the QB to get out of the pocket. We knew they’re a great passing team, so we had to push the pocket with three rushers. When the ball was out we needed to rally to the ball and make a tackle. Trusting the scheme and doing our jobs was a big part of the second half stops.

Q: The defense was much improved in the second half against Virginia. Schematically speaking, was did BYU do differently in the second half?

Lorenzo: We started to drop eight and rush three. We trusted the defensive line to relish in their roles rushing three, and trusted our secondary to cover and rally to the ball when it was thrown. Hence the pick by Drew Jensen was in a drop-eight scenario.

Q: Who is a young guy on defense that maybe fans don’t know yet, but they will in the future?

Lorenzo: A young player that stands out to me on defense is my little brother BIG JOHN NELSON!!! A great young man who is helping out our defensive line as a true freshman. He’s been helping out a lot and came in with no fear to jump in a game and hold his own! Watch out Cougar Nation, he’s coming!

Q: Outside of football, how do you like to spend your time?

Family time is the best time! Since my injury I’ve been able to be with my family more. Being able to spend time with them is what I miss most outside of football. My wife, parents, siblings and my in-laws are all family that I spend my time with. Reminds me of my reason why I am here playing college football.