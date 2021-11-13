Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Lorenzo Fauatea Talks Loudest Road Venues and His Favorite Play

    Lorenzo Fauatea takes fans behind stage in another edition of five questions with Fauatea
    Author:

    Last month, BYU defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea signed a deal to join Cougs Daily, the BYU team website on the Sports Illustrated FanNation platform, for a weekly Q&A session that will run on this site throughout the 2021 college football season.

    In the fifth edition of this series, Fauatea updates his injury recovery, talks defensive adjustments against Virginia, one newcomer all fans should know about, and more.

    Q: After a long stretch of 10 games, you and your teammates are heading into a bye week. What are the main goals for you and your teammates during a bye week?

    Lorenzo: The main goal is to get our bodies right. We’re pushing towards the end of the season, so everyone is banged. The main goal is to keep focused on our goals with the season and get our bodies right to continue for it. 

    Q: Do you have a favorite play from your BYU career? If so, what is it?

    My favorite play from my BYU career is the sack against USC. Their center called a one-on-one block against me and I took that as disrespect, so I made a quick move against him and got the strip sack. 

    Q: BYU honored over a dozen players on senior day. Is there any story or experience you can share of your favorite memory with one of those players?

    One of my favorite memories was with Tyler Allgeier. We were roommates when he was a walk-on. He was a linebacker at the time and we would make fun of his drop into coverage. But now he’s a top running back in the nation hahaha. 

    Q: Was there anything that stood out to you as you watched BYU's defense against Idaho State?

    The main thing that stood out to me is that our young defensive lineman that got into the game are some dogs! Beware of them in the coming years Cougar Nation! 

    Q: What is the loudest game you've played in during your career at BYU?

    The loudest away game for me has to be Tennessee! That was place was rocking and I couldn’t even hear myself talk. It was nuts! But the loudest home game for me has to be the Arizona State game this season!

    Lorenzo Fauatea vs Wisconsin

