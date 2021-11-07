BYU Makes the Top Five for Five-Star DB Cormani McClain

On Sunday, five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain released his top five schools and BYU made the cut. BYU was listed alongside Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, and Florida in the top five.

McClain was in Provo this weekend for an unofficial visit and to see the BYU-Idaho State game in person. McCLain traveled from Florida with three of his teammates.

This was not McClain's first time in Provo, however. McClain made the trip from Florida to Utah over the summer for a camp. After the camp, McClain received an offer from BYU.

After taking multiple visits over the summer, McClain released a list of top five schools in August that consisted of Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Miami, and Florida State.

Even though BYU was excluded from the top five in August, McClain stated in October that BYU was "still in the top guys."

After his most recent trip to Provo, BYU replaced Florida State in his top five.

McClain wasn't the only five-star recruit at the game on Saturday. Former five-star recruit and now BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia was in attendance. Suamataia took to Twitter after the game to make his recruiting pitch to McClain:

So did Logan Fano, a former four-star recruit and 2021 signee:

Both Suamataia and Fano will join the program in January.

With over a year until McClain will sign with his school of choice, anything can happen. And while McClain's top five could change over the next few months, BYU's inclusion in his top five at all speaks to the overall momentum of the program. If McClain signed with BYU, he would be the highest-rated cornerback to ever sign with the Cougars.

Over the last few months, BYU has received commitments from two four-star recruits in Cody Hagen and Aisea Moa. They have also secured the transfer commitment of former five-star Kingsley Suamataia.

BYU will need to improve its recruiting as it moves to the Big 12 in 2023. Now with a P5 label next to their name, the last few months have proven that the Cougars are capable of doing just that.