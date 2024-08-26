Cougs Daily

BYU Football Names Four Captains for the 2024 Season

Casey Lundquist

Oct 21, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Oct 21, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
PROVO, UT - It's game week for the BYU football program. On Monday, BYU announced the four captains for the 2024 season. The two offensive captains are senior offensive lineman Connor Pay and junior wide receiver Chase Roberts. On defense, senior defensive end Tyler Batty and senior cornerback Jakob Robinson will be captains.

Over the last two years, BYU has named eight captains every season. Four on offense and four on defense. This year represents a change in philosophy in terms of how many leaders will represent the program. Instead of rotating captains every game, those four will represent the team for the coin toss.

It's also worth noting that neither Gerry Bohanon nor Jake Retzlaff were named captains. As of Monday morning before the weekly press conference, BYU has not named a starting quarterback for Southern Illinois. Sitake noted that both quarterbacks received votes to be captains.

