BYU Football Newcomers Select Their Jersey Numbers
BYU football 2024 Fall camp is just a few days away. The online roster isn't necessarily official yet (more players could be added before Fall camp), but as of today, there are 50 newcomers on the BYU football roster. Below is a list of their jersey numbers and positions for the 2024 season.
Fall Newcomers
These are the players that were added to the roster after Spring camp and in time for Fall camp:
10 - Faletau Satuala (Safety)
15 - McCae Hillstead (Quarterback)
18 - Cody Hagen (Wide Receiver)
20 - Marquis Montgomery (Wide Receiver)
23 - Jonathan Kabeya (Cornerback)
26 - Ty West (Wide Receiver)
27 - Matthias Leach (Safety)
29 - Rowan Reay (Wide Receiver)
33 - Choé Bryant-Strother (Linebacker)
35 - Jarinn Kalama (Wide Receiver)
36 - Carson Tujague (Defensive End)
43 - Cannon Skidmore (Deep Snapper)
45 - Tei Nacua (Wide Receiver)
50 - Isaiah Jatta (Offensive Line)
52 - David Clifford (Offensive Line)
54 - Jackson Nelson (Offensive Line)
55 - Austin Leausa (Offensive Line)
67 - Trevor Pay (Offensive Line)
71 - Ikinasio Tupou (Offensive Line)
82 - Noah Moeaki (Tight End)
95 - Luke To'omalatai (Defensive Tackle)
97 - Kini Fonohema (Defensive End)
98 - Sani Tuala (Defensive End)
Spring Newcomers
These are the newcomers that participate in Spring camp:
3 - Gerry Bohanon (Quarterback)
4 - Marque Collins (Cornerback)
10 - Treyson Bourguet (Quarterback)
17 - Jack Kelly (Linebacker)
19 - Noah Lugo (Quarterback)
22 - Tommy Prassas (Safety)
23 - Pokaiaua Haunga (Running Back)
24 - Therrian Alexander (Cornerback)
28 - Jovesa Damuni (Running Back)
30 - Sione I Moa (Running Back)
32 - Will Zundel (Tight End)
33 - Dallin Havea (Defensive Tackle)
35 - Sam Van Der Haar (Punter)
38 - Payton VanSteenkiste (Safety)
44 - Ephraim Asiata (Defensive End)
45 - Viliami Po'uha (Defensive End)
46 - Nathan Hoke (Linebacker)
53 - Orion Maile-Kaufusi (Defensive End)
55 - John Taumoepeau (Defensive Tackle)
66 - Sione Hingano (Offensive Line)
72 - Joe Brown (Offensive Line)
80 - Ryner Swanson (Tight End)
83 - Weston Covey (Wide Receiver)
84 - Prince Zombo (Wide Receiver)
89 - Dominique McKenzie (Wide Receiver)
91 - Dallin Johnson (Defensive Tackle)
96 - Iosefa Letuli (Defensive Tackle)