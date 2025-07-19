BYU Football Non-Conference Schedules in 2025 and Beyond
As college football looks to potentially expand the College Football Playoff to 16 teams, strength of schedule will become a bigger topic of discussion as resumes are weighed against each other. An important part of that discussion could be non-conference games. In this article, we'll look at BYU's non-conference schedules in 2025 and beyond.
2025
- vs Portland State
- vs Stanford
- at East Carolina
On paper, BYU's non-conference schedule is very manageable in 2025. That might be the perfect situation for a new quarterback. The road game at East Carolina looks like the most challenging game of the 2025 non-conference slate.
2026
- vs Utah Tech
- vs Cal
- at Colorado State
The 2026 schedule follows a similar format to the 2025 schedule. Like the 2025 schedule, BYU will face on FCS team, one G6 team, and one P4 team. Unless BYU makes changes to the 2026 non-conference schedule, the Cougars could have seven home games in 2026.
2027
- vs Weber State
- at Cal
- vs Oregon State
BYU makes the return trip to Cal in 2027.
2028
- vs Boston College
- at Oregon State
BYU kicks off a series against Boston College in 2028. BYU needs to find one more non-conference game for this schedule.
2029
- vs Colorado State
- at Boston College
BYU will make the return trip to Boston College in 2029.
2030
- vs Weber State
- vs Virginia Tech
- at NIU
BYU kicks off a series against Virginia Tech in 2030.