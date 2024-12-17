BYU Football Offers Abilene Christian Transfer David Oke
On Tuesday, Abilene Christian transfer Davide Oke announced an offer from BYU. Oke, a defensive tackle, has one year of eligibility remaining. Oke tallied 64 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 2 pass breakups in 2024.
Oke has become a coveted prospect since entering the transfer portal. He has posted offers from Texas Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Virginia Tech, Houston, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Arkansas, Kansas State, USC, and Indiana among others.
On paper, BYU's most glaring need for 2025 is at defensive tackle. The Cougars are scheduled to lose both starters, Blake Mangelson and John Nelson, to graduation following the 2024 season. Landing a player of Oke's caliber would go a long way in boosting the defensive tackle position for next season. Even then, however, BYU would probably need to add two transfers at that position to feel like their depth is where it needs to be.
Landing a pair of defensive tackle transfers will be easier said than done. There is not a large quantity of defensive tackles in the transfer portal. There are a few defensive tackles that entered the portal with BYU connections like Utah transfer Simote Pepa, but Pepa already announced his commitment to the University of Washington.
Unless BYU is able to land a couple defensive tackles over the next few weeks, BYU would need to rely on development of defensive tackles currently on the roster.