BYU Football Offers Transfer Wide Receiver Isaiah Spencer
When projected BYU starting wide receiver Keelan Marion entered the transfer portal, the Cougars entered the market for a transfer wide receiver. On Friday, BYU's pursuit of a transfer wide receiver continued when they offered Jackson State transfer Isaiah Spencer.
Spencer spent two years at Jackson State. In that time, he tallied 59 receptions for 861 yards. He had a breakout sophomore season, finishing with 35 receptions for 660 yards and 4 touchdowns. Spencer has become a coveted transfer prospect since entering the transfer portal.
Spencer announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on April 23. In the three days since, he has picked up competing offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Cal, Kentucky, Baylor, Toledo, and WKU.
Spencer has good size at 6'2 and he has displayed the speed to get behind defenses in 2024. He had a reception of 40 yards or more in six games last season, including this 67-yard grab in the Celebration Bowl.
You can watch more of his 2024 highlights below. Spencer will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.
Spencer is from Mississippi and he played his high school football at Madison Central High School in Madison, Mississippi. The Cougars will push to get him on campus for an official visit.