BYU Football Opens as a Touchdown Favorite Over Wyoming
Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program are 2-0 as they prepare to take on the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday. The Cowboys are 0-2 with losses to Arizona State and Idaho. On Sunday, the opening betting lines were released and BYU opened as a favorite over Wyoming. BYU opened as 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings. As of this writing, the line has moved in BYU's favor - the Cougars are now favored by 8.5.
The opening line for this game was, frankly, surprising. BYU has overperformed compared to Vegas expectations by a full 14 points in both games this season. In the season opener, BYU was a 14-point favorite over Southern Illinois. BYU won by 28. Against SMU, BYU was an 11-point underdog and the Cougars won by 3.
Wyoming, on the other hand, has underperformed. The Cowboys got blown out by Arizona State in their season opener 48-7. They returned home in week two and lost to FCS foe Idaho.
Despite all that, the oddsmakers expected this game to be within a touchdown.
The Cowboys have averaged just 10 points per game on offense this season. BYU is allowing just 14 points per game. BYU's defense is going to create some problems for the Wyoming offense. The key to beating the spread will come down to Jake Retzlaff and the BYU offense. The Cougars struggled to move the chains against SMU once starting running back LJ Martin left the game with an injury. If Retzlaff can take care of the football in this game, BYU has a chance to improve to 3-0 against the spread.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.