BYU Football Player Ratings in College Football 26
The new college football video game has arrived. Most of the BYU football players received ratings for the 2025 season. Veteran wide receiver Chase Roberts is BYU's highest-rated player. Most notably, quarterback Jake Retzlaff is still listed on BYU's roster. Quarterbacks McCae Hillstead and Bear Bachmeier are not on the roster. Instead, they are replaced by generic players.
BYU Football Player Ratings - College Football 26
- WR Chase Roberts - 90 OVR
- RB LJ Martin - 89
- LB Jack Kelly - 89
- QB Jake Retzlaff - 88
- LB Isaiah Glasker - 88
- DT Keanu Tanuvasa - 85
- TE Carsen Ryan - 84
- OL Weylin Lapuaho - 83
- K Will Ferrin - 82
- CB Evan Johnson - 82
- RB Sione Moa - 81
- DT Justin Kirkland - 81
- S Raider Damuni - 81
- WR Tiger Bachmeier - 81
- OL Bruce Mitchell - 80
- S Tanner Wall - 80
- OL Austin Leausa - 79
- OL Andrew Gentry - 79
- OL Sonny Makasini - 78
- LB Siale Esera - 78
- WR Cody Hagen - 77
- DE Logan Lutui - 77
- DE Bodie Schoonover - 77
- OL Isaiah Jatta - 76
- CB Mory Bamba - 75
- S Faletau Satuala - 75
- S Talan Alfrey - 75
- DE Ephraim Asiata - 75
- DT John Taumoepeau - 75
- P Sam Vander Haar - 75
- DE Tausili Akana - 75
- RB Pokaiaua Haunga - 74
- WR Jojo Phillips - 74
- WR Parker Kingston - 74
- OL Jake Griffin - 74
- LB Max Alford - 73
- CB Marcus McKenzie - 73
- LB Ace Kaufusi - 73
- LB Maika Kaufusi - 72
- S Tommy Prassas - 72
- WR LaMason Waller III - 72
- S Preston Rex - 72
- LB Miles Hall - 72
- OL Joe Brown - 71
- QB Treyson Bourguet - 71
- TE Ethan Erickson - 71
- CB Tre Alexander - 71
- DE Viliami Po'uha - 70
- WR Tei Nacua - 70
- CB Jonathan Kabeya - 69
- CB Jayden Dunlap - 68
- DE Orion Maile-Kaufusi - 68
- OL Trevin Ostler - 68
- OL Kaden Chidester - 68
- DT Sani Tuala - 67
- RB Enoch Nawahine - 67
- OL Ikinasio Tupou - 67
- K Matthias Dunn - 60
- LS Garrison Grimes - 54
