BYU Football Players That Are Serving as Missionaries
The missionary program for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plays a major role for the BYU football program. A large portion of the BYU football players serve missionaries before enrolling at BYU. For example, more than 60 BYU players on the 2024 roster were former missionaries.
There are more than 20 former BYU football signees who are currently serving or have plans to serve missions.
2023 Class
These are the former signees who will return over the next few months. Most of them will likely be pushed to 2026 depending on when they return home. Historically, missionaries that return after May 1st will be pushed to enroll the following January.
- Matthew Fredrick - TE
- Talitui Pututau - DL
- Motekiai Mounga - DL
- Owen Borg - LB
- David Tangilanu - DE
2024 Class
Ryner Swanson contributed as a true freshman for BYU in 2024 before leaving to serve a mission. There are a pair of coveted defensive ends in this group in Adney Reid and Devoux Tuataga.
- Ryner Swanson - TE
- Adney Reid - DE
- Devoux Tuataga - DE
- Enoch Watson - QB
- Blake Lowe - LB
- Jett Nelson - TE/WR
- Brody Laga - K
2025 Class
These are the players that just signed with BYU over the last six months and plan to serve missions. They will enroll in 2027 or 2028.
- McKay Madsen - RB/LB
- Austin Pay - OL
- Jackson Doman - TE
- Taani Makasini - LB
- Nolan Keeney - QB
- Blake Bryce - TE
- Kingston Keanaaina - RB
- Sale Fano - DL
- Landan Goff - S
- Will Walker - P