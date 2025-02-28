BYU Football Players That Used Their Redshirt in 2024
BYU kicked off Spring camp on Thursday with an outdoor practice. According to the 2025 Spring roster, there were a few notable players that used their redshirt seasons in 2024.
Linebacker Siale Esera used his redshirt in 2024 after suffering a season-ending injury in 2023. Running back Pokaiaua Haunga was needed as a true freshman for a few games, but BYU was able to preserve his redshirt once LJ Martin got healthy. Marcus McKenzie dealt with an injury that prevented him from playing in 2024, so he is listed as a redshirt sophomore in 20225.
Here is the full list of players of the 31 players that used their redshirt seasons in 2024.
- 0 - Tei Nacua (Wide Receiver)
- 3 - McCae Hillstead (Quarterback)
- 17 - Pokaiaua Haunga (Running Back)
- 18 - Ace Kaufusi (Linebacker)
- 20 - Marquis Taliulu (Wide Receiver)
- 20 - Koa Eldredge (Wide Receiver)
- 24 - Payton VanSteenkiste (Safety)
- 27 - Matthias Leach (Safety)
- 28 - Jovesa Damuni (Running Back)
- 32 - Marcus McKenzie (Cornerback)
- 32 - Will Zundel (Tight End)
- 33 - Choé Bryant-Strother (Linebacker)
- 34 - Charles Miska (Running Back)
- 35 - Jarinn Kalama (Wide Receiver)
- 36 - Carson Tujague (Defensive Tackle)
- 42 - Petey Tuipulotu (Linebacker)
- 46 - Nathan Hoke (Defensive End)
- 53 - Orion Maile-Kaufusi (Defensive End)
- 54 - Jackson Nelson (Offensive Line)
- 54 - Siale Esera (Linebacker)
- 66 - Sione Hingano (Offensive Line)
- 67 - Trevor Pay (Offensive Line)
- 70 - Ikinasio Tupou (Offensive Line)
- 71 - Isaiah Jatta (Offensive Line)
- 72 - Joe Brown (Offensive Line)
- 82 - Noah Moeaki (Tight End)
- 83 - Weston Covey (Wide Receiver)
- 89 - Dominique McKenzie (Wide Receiver)
- 96 - Iosefa Letuli (Defensive Tackle)
- 97 - Kinilau Fonohema (Defensive End)
- 98 - Sani Tuala (Defensive Tackle)
Players That Were Granted Additional Eligibility
There were also a small handful of players that played more than four games in 2024 and are listed in the same class. Some were granted an additional year of eligibility in 2025 and, therefore, are listed as seniors once again. Then there is Austin Leausa who played in 11 games and is still listed as a junior.
- 4 - Mory Bamba (Cornerback)
- 55 - Austin Leausa (Offensive Line)
- 59 - Logan Lutui (Defensive End)