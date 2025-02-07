BYU Football Promotes Jernaro Gilford to Defensive Passing Game Coordinator
On Friday, the BYU football program announced the promotion of BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford. Gilford has been promoted to Defensive Pass Game Coordinator. Gilford has been at BYU since 2016 when Kalani Sitake was hired as BYU's head coach.
“Jernaro has proved to be one of the top secondary coaches in the country,” said BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. “Last year he helped us be one of the best pass defenses in the nation and lead the country in interceptions. He deserves everything in coaching that comes to him. I love having him on our staff. Jernaro makes our team better every day.”
During his BYU tenure, Gilford has produced some of the highest level of cornerback play in BYU history. Regardless of personnel, BYU has had high-level cornerback play over the last several years.
It was Coach Gilford that recommended the play call that resulted in the game-sealing interception against Baylor.
“First and foremost, I’d like to acknowledge my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for none of this is possible without him, and I’d like to thank my family and friends for always believing in me and keeping me on the right path,” said Gilford. “I’ve been fortunate to have the chance to work under the best head coach in college football in Kalani Sitake and would like to thank him for taking a chance on me 10 years ago. These last two years have been a major blessing to be under the tutelage of the best defensive coordinator in the country in Coach Hill and prepare me for this opportunity, along with a great defensive staff that works well together.”
In 2023, Gilford was a nominee for the Broyles Award for the nation’s top assistant coach.