BYU Football Ranked in the Preseason Coaches Poll
The college football season is on the horizon. On Monday, USA Today released the preseason coaches poll. BYU cracked the top 25 at no. 23 despite the late loss of quarterback Jake Retzlaff. BYU is one of five BIg 12 teams in the preseason top 25.
Preseason Coaches Poll
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Oregon
- Alabama
- LSU
- Miami
- Arizona State
- Illinois
- South Carolina
- Michigan
- Ole Miss
- SMU
- Florida
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Boise State
BYU finished the 2024 season at no. 14 in the Coaches Poll after finishing the season 11-2.
