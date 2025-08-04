Cougs Daily

BYU Football Ranked in the Preseason Coaches Poll

Casey Lundquist

BYU flag vs Arizona State
BYU flag vs Arizona State / BYU Photo
The college football season is on the horizon. On Monday, USA Today released the preseason coaches poll. BYU cracked the top 25 at no. 23 despite the late loss of quarterback Jake Retzlaff. BYU is one of five BIg 12 teams in the preseason top 25.

Preseason Coaches Poll

  1. Texas
  2. Ohio State
  3. Penn State
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Clemson
  7. Oregon
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Ole Miss
  16. SMU
  17. Florida
  18. Tennessee
  19. Indiana
  20. Kansas State
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Iowa State
  23. BYU
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Boise State

BYU finished the 2024 season at no. 14 in the Coaches Poll after finishing the season 11-2.

