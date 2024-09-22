BYU Football Ranked No. 22 in AP Poll
Following a dominant win over no. 13 Kansas State on Saturday night, BYU jumped into the AP poll coming in at no. 22. This is the first BYU has been ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2022. BYU was also ranked no. 22 in the Coaches Poll.
Four other Big 12 teams are also in the latest interation of the AP Top 25: Utah (10), Iowa State (18), Oklahoma State (20), and Kansas State (23). Fellow Big 12 teams UCF and Arizona also received votes. Former BYU opponent SMU received a few votes after putting up 66 points on TCU.
Here is the full AP Top 25 after week four:
- Texas
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Utah
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- LSU
- Louisville
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- Illinois
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- BYU
- Kansas State
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
Following the win over Kansas State, BYU is no longer flying under the radar. The Cougars have been able to play the underdog role in both games against P4 competition. Moving forward, BYU is going will be tasked with living up to expecations for the first time this season. That starts on Saturday when BYU travels to Baylor. The Bears are in desperate need of a signature win - Dave Aranda's job might depend on it. BYU is going to get Baylor's very best.
BYU and BYU will kickoff in the early window: 11 AM Central Time and 10 AM Mountain Time. The game will be broadcast on FS1.