BYU Football Receiving Leaders in 2024
BYU football is less than 100 days away. As the 2025 season approaches, we're looking back at the statistical leaders from the 2024 season. Here were the receiving leaders for BYU football in 2024.
BYU Football 2024 Receiving Leaders
- Chase Roberts - 854
- Darius Lassiter - 703
- Keelan Marion - 346
- Jojo Phillips - 211
- Parker Kingston - 196
- Keanu Hill - 108
- LJ Martin - 98
- Mata'ava Ta'ase - 91
- Ryner Swanson - 91
- Hinckley Ropati - 76
- Miles Davis - 68
- Kody Epps - 54
- Pokaiaua Haunga - 43
- Sione Moa - 38
- Cody Hagen - 29
- Enoch Nawahine - 1
BYU star Chase Roberts headlines the group of BYU wide receivers that returns in 2025. He led the Cougars and approached 1,000 yards with 854 receiving yards. Roberts has the chance to eclipse 1,000 yards for the first time in his career in 2025.
Behind Roberts, BYU loses two of its top three wide receivers in Darius Lassiter and Keelan Marion. Both Lassiter and Marion leave big shoes to fill in 2025.
LJ Martin will play a bigger role in the passing game in 2025.
BYU Football 2024 Reception Leaders
Here were the reception leaders for BYU in 2024.
- Chase Roberts - 52
- Darius Lassiter - 45
- Keelan Marion - 24
- Parker Kingston - 13
- Keanu Hill - 12
- LJ Martin - 10
- Jojo Phillips - 10
- Ryner Swanson - 10
- Mata'ava Ta'ase - 9
- Kody Epps - 8
- Hinckley Ropati - 5
- Sione Moa - 5
- Miles Davis - 5
- Pokaiaua Haunga - 5
- Cody Hagen - 3
- Enoch Nawahine - 1
