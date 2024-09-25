Cougs Daily

BYU Football Releases New Future Series, Four New and Two Canceled

Talmage Morgan

Sep 21, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake (center) reacts to a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake (center) reacts to a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
BYU's football program revealed some major updates to its future schedules on Wednesday, including new series against ACC and Pac-12 teams, as well as several rescheduled games.

New Home-and-Home Series

The Cougars have agreed to home-and-home series with four programs:

  1. Cal (ACC): 2026 (home), 2027 (away)
  2. Boston College (ACC): 2028 (home), 2029 (away)
  3. Oregon State (Pac-12): 2027 (home), 2028 (away)
  4. Colorado State (future Pac-12): 2026 (away), 2029 (home)

Opponent

BYU's Record

Cal

3-2

Boston College

1-2

Oregon State

5-6

Colorado State

37-29-3

Schedule Changes

Several games have been rescheduled to later dates:

Team

Original Date

New Date

@ Northern Illinois

2020

2030

SMU

2027

2031

Navy

TBD

2031

Michigan State

2020

2032

Coastal Carolina

TBD

2033

@ Virginia Tech

2026

2033

South Florida

2026

2034

Missouri

2020

2035

@ Troy

2026

2035

Previously scheduled series with Army and Ole Miss have been canceled.

Looking Ahead

BYU's 2026 schedule now features seven home games, which is a huge plus for the Cougars - especially with such a massive home-field advantage at LES. Matchups against Big Ten or SEC opponents won't happen until 2032 (Michigan State) and 2035 (Missouri) respectively.

Tom Holmoe, BYU's Athletic Director, explained the balancing act of scheduling, especially being in such a tough conference: "We're excited about these new series and the quality opponents they bring to our schedule. It's a challenge to balance our conference commitments with attractive nonconference games, but we believe these changes accomplish that goal."

With the recent expansion of the Big 12 and the competitive nature of the conference, Tom Holmoe, Kalani Sitake, and company have their work cut out for them. The good news, for us fans at least, is that there will be no shortage of good football in Provo.

