BYU Football Releases New Future Series, Four New and Two Canceled
BYU's football program revealed some major updates to its future schedules on Wednesday, including new series against ACC and Pac-12 teams, as well as several rescheduled games.
New Home-and-Home Series
The Cougars have agreed to home-and-home series with four programs:
- Cal (ACC): 2026 (home), 2027 (away)
- Boston College (ACC): 2028 (home), 2029 (away)
- Oregon State (Pac-12): 2027 (home), 2028 (away)
- Colorado State (future Pac-12): 2026 (away), 2029 (home)
Opponent
BYU's Record
Cal
3-2
Boston College
1-2
Oregon State
5-6
Colorado State
37-29-3
Schedule Changes
Several games have been rescheduled to later dates:
Team
Original Date
New Date
@ Northern Illinois
2020
2030
SMU
2027
2031
Navy
TBD
2031
Michigan State
2020
2032
Coastal Carolina
TBD
2033
@ Virginia Tech
2026
2033
South Florida
2026
2034
Missouri
2020
2035
@ Troy
2026
2035
Previously scheduled series with Army and Ole Miss have been canceled.
Looking Ahead
BYU's 2026 schedule now features seven home games, which is a huge plus for the Cougars - especially with such a massive home-field advantage at LES. Matchups against Big Ten or SEC opponents won't happen until 2032 (Michigan State) and 2035 (Missouri) respectively.
Tom Holmoe, BYU's Athletic Director, explained the balancing act of scheduling, especially being in such a tough conference: "We're excited about these new series and the quality opponents they bring to our schedule. It's a challenge to balance our conference commitments with attractive nonconference games, but we believe these changes accomplish that goal."
With the recent expansion of the Big 12 and the competitive nature of the conference, Tom Holmoe, Kalani Sitake, and company have their work cut out for them. The good news, for us fans at least, is that there will be no shortage of good football in Provo.