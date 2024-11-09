BYU Football Releases Rivalry Hype Video Narrated by Max Hall
After an overtime win over archrival Utah in 2009, BYU quarterback Max Hall went to the postgame press conference with thoughts on his mind. Hall, who had just played his final game in Lavell Edwards Stadium, famously called Utah and its fans "classless".
I don't like Utah," Hall said. "In fact I hate them. I hate everything about them. I hate their program, I hate their fans, I hate everything, so it felt really good to send those guys home...I think the whole university, their fans, and then the whole organization is classless. They threw beer on my family and stuff last year, and did a whole bunch of nasty things, and I don't respect them. They deserved to lose."
With his comments, Max Hall became one of the most memorable figures in the BYU-Utah rivalry. On the eve of the first BYU-Utah game since 2021, BYU released a hype video for the game narrated by Max Hall.
The video started with Hall saying, "You've heard my feelings. Well, I have more..."
You can watch the entire hype video here:
For the first time since 2021, BYU and Utah will square off once again. These two teams are playing as conference foes for the first time since 2010. Back in the days of the WAC and the Mountain West, these two teams often met with conference title aspirations on the line. Fast forward to Saturday and the two programs are playing a game with not only conference title implications, but College Football Playoff implications as well.