BYU Football Rushing Leaders in 2024
BYU football is less than 100 days away. As the 2025 season approaches, we're looking back at the statistical leaders from the 2024 season. Here were the rushing leaders for BYU football in 2024.
BYU Football 2024 Receiving Leaders
- LJ Martin - 718
- Jake Retzlaff - 417
- Hinckley Ropati - 360
- Sione Moa - 144
- Enoch Nawahine - 98
- Keelan Marion - 96
- Pokaiaua Haunga - 81
- Miles Davis - 76
- Parker Kingston - 43
- Gerry Bohanon - 30
- Sam Vander Haar - 22
- Chase Roberts - 21
- Will Ferrin - 8
BYU star LJ Martin is a candidate to have a breakout season in 2025. Despite missing multiple games due to injury, Martin ran for 718 yards last season while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Martin will be featured heavily in the running game and the passing game in 2025, especially if Jake Retzlaff is not able to play in 2025.
This list also highlights the impact that Jake Retzlaff had on the running game. Retzlaff was the leading rusher through the first half of the season while Martin was sidelined with an injury. The quarterback run game will be part of the BYU offense regardless whether it's Jake Retzlaff, McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, or Bear Bachmeier at quarterback for BYU.
Sione Moa and Pokaiaua Haunga will be the other two running backs in the primary rotation. They both got first-team reps during Spring camp.